Dominic Calvert-Lewin urged his Leeds United team-mates to savour their first Stamford Bridge triumph since 1999 after dismantling Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League. The in-form striker converted a crucial second-half penalty and insisted Xabi Alonso's hosts simply could not handle Leeds' relentless intensity.
Calvert-Lewin relishes long-awaited Bridge triumph
Dominic Calvert-Lewin called on Leeds United to savour their 4-1 Premier League demolition of Chelsea after helping the Whites secure their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999. The striker rattled home a pivotal second-half penalty between Noah Okafor's brace before substitute Brenden Aaronson added a stoppage-time fourth.
Celebrations erupted inside the away end and visiting dressing room as Leeds climbed up to sixth in the table. "Great feeling," Calvert-Lewin said. "I think you can see it at the end, the way we celebrated it. It's always great to win in the Premier League, especially away from home in a place like Stamford Bridge, so I think you have to enjoy it."
Relentless intensity overwhelms Alonso's Chelsea
Leeds fell behind midway through the first half when Emmanuel Emegha fired Chelsea ahead on his full debut, only for Okafor to equalise within three minutes. Rather than fading after the interval, Daniel Farke's men stepped up their pressing, won a penalty when a shot struck Morgan Rogers high on the arm, and blew the Blues away.
"We expected them to probably come out with a bit more of a reaction, and we started the second half exactly the same as we started the first, which was intensity," Calvert-Lewin explained. "I don't think they could live with it today, and that was reflected in the scoreline."
Peak fitness fuels striker's confident streak
Calvert-Lewin proved a constant aerial menace throughout the contest, rattling Emiliano Martinez's crossbar with an early header before dispatching his spot-kick into the bottom corner. Fresh from winning in Madrid with England during the international break, the forward credited his physical rhythm for his commanding display.
"I'm feeling comfortable in my body at the moment and really enjoying my football," Calvert-Lewin revealed. "And for me, when I feel like that, going onto a football pitch, I feel like I can play against anybody, so I'm full of confidence at the moment. A great seven days and a great result coming back in."
Momentum builds for top-six contenders
The victory capped an unforgettable week for Calvert-Lewin and underlined Leeds' growing credentials under Farke as they moved into sixth place ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures. With Okafor clinical in front of goal and the squad brimming with belief, Leeds carry formidable momentum into the busy winter schedule.
For Chelsea, meanwhile, defeat leaves Alonso searching for answers before the Blues travel to Nottingham Forest next Friday night.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.