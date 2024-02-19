CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024: Schedule, groups, knockouts, live stream & where to watch

A complete guide to the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

The USWNT, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are among the teams who will battle it out for a chance to get their hands on the CONCACAF W Gold Cup (or Copa Oro) this year.

California and Texas will welcome some of the best players in women's soccer this February and March, with games available to stream live throughout the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, including fixtures, results, and how to watch.

Where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup - live stream & TV channel

The 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup will be available to stream live online with Paramount+.

Paramount+ is a paid streaming service with a monthly subscription fee, but you can avail of a free trial when you first sign up, so you can try it out and see if it suits your needs.

As well as the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, Paramount+ has several other competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the Italian Serie A and the Argentine Primera Division.

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game in Spanish for anyone who wishes to follow the game in Espanol.

CONCACAF W Gold Cup groups & schedule

Group A table

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 4 Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Feb 20 Mexico vs Argentina 7:30 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 20 United States vs Dominican Republic 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 23 Dominican Republic vs Mexico 7:30 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 23 Argentina vs United States 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 26 Argentina vs Dominican Republic 7 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 26 United States vs Mexico 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

Group B table

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 2 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 3 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 4 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Feb 21 Panama vs Colombia 7:30 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 21 Brazil vs Puerto Rico 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 24 Puerto Rico vs Panama 7:30 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 24 Colombia vs Brazil 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 27 Colombia vs Puerto Rico 7 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 27 Brazil vs Panama 10:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

Group C table

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 2 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 3 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 4 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Feb 22 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 6:15 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 22 Canada vs El Salvador 9 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 25 Paraguay vs Canada 5 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 25 El Salvador vs Costa Rica 8 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 28 Canada vs Costa Rica 6 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Feb 28 Paraguay vs El Salvador 9 pm Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

CONCACAF W Gold Cup knockout stage

Quarter-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Mar 2 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Mar 2 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Mar 3 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Mar 3 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The quarter-final games will be played on March 2 and March 3, 2024.

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Mar 6 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo Mar 6 TBC TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-finals will be played on March 6, 2024.

Final

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) Live stream Mar 10 Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 TBC Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fubo

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup 2024 final will be played on March 10, 2024.

Who won the last CONCACAF W Gold Cup?

The 2024 edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup is the inaugural season of the competition, so history will be made as teams attempt to become the first-ever winner.