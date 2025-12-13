Chelsea vs Everton Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

After their title challenge fell apart in the span of a week, Chelsea are determined to get back to winning ways as they welcome Everton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea looked every bit like worthy title contenders after they drew against Arsenal not so long ago. They went down to 10 men and did what most other teams couldn't do against the Gunners. However, in the aftermath, they lost two of their next three games and are suddenly winless in four games in all competitions. Leeds United battered them away from home as Enzo Maresca's changes didn't pay off. Bournemouth held them to a 0-0 draw last weekend. Atalanta delivered the finishing touches on a devastating week as they beat them 3-1 in Italy. The Blues have no respite as games are coming thick and fast. Another slip-up against Everton will see them overtaken by the Toffees, who are in excellent form.

David Moyes comes charging into this game on the back of a fantastic 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. Thierno Barry opened his tally for the Merseysiders as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a standout performance. He will be thrilled to continue his form and haunt his former side just months after leaving them. Everton have now won four of their last five Premier League games. They collected impressive victories against Manchester United and Bournemouth away from home during that run. The Toffees are now playing eye-pleasing football as the fanbase is dreaming of European football after ages. After poor defeats at Stamford Bridge in the previous two seasons, a victory will take them into the top four and send shock waves across the league.

Chelsea vs Everton last-minute tickets: How to buy

Stamford Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea against Everton recently. Get your tickets even at the last-minute to catch all the action live from the ground through SeatPick.

READ MORE: Chelsea vs Everton tickets: Dec 13 fixture information, last-minute ticket prices & more

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

There will be no streaming of the game in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. Fans in the US can watch the game live on the USA Network and Universo. It can be live-streamed on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Chelsea vs Everton online worldwide:

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Everton Key Matchups

Cole Palmer vs Idrissa Gueye: Palmer started the game against Bournemouth after a couple of months of absence. He was understandably rusty and was not at his fullest capacity. Maresca took the call of leaving him out of the Atalanta game as he builds his match fitness slowly. Palmer, though, holds himself to a higher standard and will be looking to bet back among goals and assists as soon as possible. He will have to go through the returning Gueye, who served his three-match suspension. The Senegalese international made peace with his teammate Michael Keane after lashing out at him and earning a red card. He was in sound form to that point and will look to hit the ground running.

Enzo Fernandez vs Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall: Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca to Chelsea from Leicester. He was supposed to compete with Cole Palmer and even act as a backup. However, the lone year went miserably for him. Despite winning the Conference League and the Club World Cup, he rarely got opportunities. He started only twice in the league before Everton gave him a starting role this summer. He is going through a purple patch with the Toffees as he either scored or assisted in four of their five previous games and played a starring role in all their wins. With freedom to roam the pitch and create, he is dictating things alongside Jack Grealish. Fernandez will be tasked with shackling his once-teammate. The Argentine international has been shuffling between deeper and forward roles. His impact is crucial in both boxes for his side.

Joao Pedro vs James Tarkowski: Pedro found the back of the net after a rough spell. He started playing as a false nine to make room for a pure striker in Liam Delap. However, with Delap injured, he is playing as the main man again. Tarkowski will enjoy the challenge of marking the mercurial Brazilian. He should be watchful of Pedro's runs into the deep and driving with the ball.

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

Everton have been one of the surprise packages this season. From fighting for survival to seeking European football, they have been an organised side with plenty of attacking threat. They have not won at Stamford Bridge in over two decades and will be buzzing to compound more problems on Maresca's Chelsea. The Blues, though, can not lose more ground in the title race as they may end up chasing European football if they lose again.

GOAL'S Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Everton

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge will host the game on Saturday, 13th December at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 ET / 10:00 ET.

Chelsea vs Everton Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Getty Images

Moises Caicedo will be serving the last of his three-game suspension after that red card against Arsenal. It will force Reece James to play in the middle alongside Fernandez. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to take up the wide roles, as Palmer, who missed the Atalanta game, will be raring to go from the start. They received a minor positive update on Liam Delap that his injury was not as bad as first feared. They are also monitoring the fitness of Wesley Fofana, who left the pitch with an eye injury midweek.

Predicted Lineups: Sanchez; Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, James; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Everton team news

Getty Images

Gueye's return will be a timely boost for Moyes. It will allow Dewsbury-Hall to play further forward in his natural number 10 role. Barry picked up a shoulder injury against Nottingham, and the manager will be hoping he will be available against Chelsea. Jake O'Brien has won his place back as the right-back, as James Garner partners Gueye in the middle. Iliman Ndiaye will play his final game for the club this year before leaving for AFCON.

Predicted Lineups: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Everton visited Stamford Bridge in the 34th gameweek with little riding on the game for them. They escaped relegation and were set for a bottom-half finish. Chelsea, however, needed a win to seal their Champions League qualification. Nicolas Jackson finished a smart pass from Fernandez as Chelsea opened the scoring midway through the first half. The visitors were toothless in front of the goal as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

Standings

Useful links