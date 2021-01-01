'They need one player - Haaland' - Chelsea must sign Borussia Dortmund striker to challenge for the title again, says Cole

The former Blues winger would like to see the Norwegian star make his way to Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea need to sign Erling Haaland in order to challenge for the Premier League title again, according to Joe Cole.

Thomas Tuchel has taken Chelsea from mid-table to fourth in the standings since replacing Frank Lampard in the dugout at the end of January.

The Blues are still lacking firepower in the final third, as their 0-0 draw away at Leeds United on Saturday showed once again, and Cole wants to see them raid Borussia Dortmund for Haaland to solve that issue.

“They need one player for me, Haaland. He’s on the wish-list.” the ex-Chelsea winger told BT Sport. "He’s a No 9. There’s so much in this squad, there’s quality in all areas, such a strong squad.

“You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No 9, that focal point and it will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly.”

Haaland has established himself as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in European football since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norwegian frontman has hit 47 goals in his first 48 games across all competitions, including 12 in the Champions League, and is now being touted for a big-money summer move.

Tammy Abraham is currently Chelsea's top scorer for 2020-21, with 12 goals to his name from 30 appearances, but has been out of favour since Tuchel's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has only scored ten in 38 after being snapped up for £47.5 million ($66m) from RB Leipzig last summer, and Olivier Giroud is approaching the twilight years of his career at 34.

It has been reported that Dortmund will be open to offers within the region of €80 million (£69m/$96m) for Haaland this summer, with Chelsea among those being credited with an interest in his services.

However, the Blues are likely to face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, while Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also being linked with the Norwegian.

