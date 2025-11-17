How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers have begun strongly in division games, starting 3-0 and ranking sixth in the East, averaging 27.6 assists per game, partly due to Donovan Mitchell's 5.4 assists per game. The Bucks, meanwhile, are 2-1 in the division and seventh in the league, averaging 26.8 assists per game, trailing just Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-high 7.1.

Cleveland's perimeter strength stands out, with 16.0 made threes per game, well exceeding Milwaukee's normal 12.3 triples. The Bucks respond with a potent attack, scoring 118.4 points per game—slightly more than the Cavaliers' average of 116.9 points.

Cleveland won the first game of the season, 118-113, on October 27. This will be their second encounter. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 24 points in the game, while Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 40 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is shooting an effective 49.8% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line while averaging 30.4 points a game.

Evan Mobley averages 9.0 rebounds per game, comprising 2.8 offensive and 6.2 defensive.

Lonzo Ball averages 5.4 assists per contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jaylon Tyson Illness Day-to-Day PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Day-to-Day

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is pulling down 11.4 rebounds in addition to averaging 32.6 points per game on a remarkable 63.2% shooting percentage.

AJ Green averages 10.8 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and a strong 49.0% field goal percentage.

Myles Turner is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Ankle injury Out SF, Taurean Prince Neck injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have won all five of their meetings with the Bucks in the most recent head-to-head series, including a close 118-113 victory on October 27, 2025. Cleveland has repeatedly demonstrated the capacity to perform well under pressure against Milwaukee, as seen by several close endings, including the one-point victory on November 3.

The Cavaliers' two additional decisive victories, a resounding 124-101 victory in December 2024 and a strong 112-100 outcome in March 2025, demonstrate a matchup pattern that strongly favors them.

In light of this tendency, the Bucks will require a potent defensive response and star-caliber output to finally end Cleveland's winning run, while the Cavaliers may once again control the tempo and find crucial scoring runs late.

Date Results Oct 27, 2025 Cavaliers 118-113 Bucks Mar 10, 2025 Cavaliers 112-100 Bucks Dec 21, 2024 Cavaliers 124-101 Bucks Nov 05, 2024 Cavaliers 116-114 Bucks Nov 03, 2024 Cavaliers 114-113 Bucks

