'The closest thing to a guarantee!' – Andoni Iraola hails Alexander Isak goalscoring instinct

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on striker Alexander Isak ahead of their Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace. Isak scored his seventh goal of the campaign in midweek and looks to improve his record at Selhurst Park.

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Isak targets Selhurst Park breakthrough after midweek goal

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak comes into Sunday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace after netting his seventh goal of the season during the midweek Champions League trip to Fenerbahce.

The Sweden international has scored in two of his last three top-flight appearances against Palace.

However, Isak has played more Premier League matches at Selhurst Park without scoring than at any other venue, making Sunday an opportunity to end that drought.

Iraola labels Isak 'the closest thing to a guarantee'

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Iraola expressed complete confidence in Isak's finishing ability when given proper service inside the penalty area.

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"Alex is a top goalscorer," Iraola declared during his pre-match press conference.

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"If we can put him in the position to score, he will deliver. It's not a guarantee but it's the closest thing to a guarantee almost," the manager added.

Maximising Isak's movement and technical qualities

Iraola emphasized that Liverpool are actively working to exploit all aspects of Isak's skillset, including his movement off the ball and link-up play.

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"Like every player, he can add more things to his game," Iraola explained regarding the forward's development.

"We want to use the things that he has – he is very good also attacking the spaces, attacking the channels, coming to receive [the ball]. I think he is technically clean also. We are trying to use him in the best way," he noted.

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Liverpool aim to continue impressive away form

Liverpool head to London sitting among the division's top away sides, having picked up 67 per cent of their points on the road this season.

They face a Pierre Sage side that has spent 53.7 per cent of their game time trailing this term.

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With Isak leading the attack and captain Virgil van Dijk leading the league in duels won, Liverpool aim to secure another three points in the capital.