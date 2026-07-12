Ayyoub Bouaddi, Gilberto Mora and 10 World Cup stars set for summer transfers after impressing in North America

This summer will be no different. The 2026 World Cup is the biggest in football history and more matches and more teams means more players catching the eye of scouts, coaches and clubs all across the globe.

For example, Newcastle have just agreed a £51.5 million ($69m) fee with Freiburg for Johan Manzambi, the versatile 20-year-old attacker who played a key role in Switzerland's run to the last eight.

But who else might have done enough in North America to have earned themselves a transfer this summer? GOAL picks out 10 impressive performers who are likely to be on the move in the coming days, weeks and months…