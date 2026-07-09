Mbekezeli Mbokazi agent admits 'prestigious teams' interest after World Cup heroics - 'He deserves to play in the Champions League'

The rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup, and his representative, Basia Michaels, has confirmed that the phone has not stopped ringing.

Following a tournament where South Africa defied expectations to reach the knockout rounds for the first time, the Chicago Fire defender has become one of the most talked-about young talents in the game.

Michaels revealed that while interest is high, they are still waiting for the first formal bid.

“There have been enquiries. There haven’t been offers.

"I haven’t received a single offer in writing.

"I have had a lot of enquiries from really great teams, prestigious teams,” Michaels told Sportsboom.

“I really never imagined speaking to some of the people I’m speaking to right now. But there are enquiries.”



