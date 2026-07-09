Mbekezeli Mbokazi agent admits 'prestigious teams' interest after World Cup heroics - 'He deserves to play in the Champions League'
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European giants circling for Bafana breakout star
The rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup, and his representative, Basia Michaels, has confirmed that the phone has not stopped ringing.
Following a tournament where South Africa defied expectations to reach the knockout rounds for the first time, the Chicago Fire defender has become one of the most talked-about young talents in the game.
Michaels revealed that while interest is high, they are still waiting for the first formal bid.
“There have been enquiries. There haven’t been offers.
"I haven’t received a single offer in writing.
"I have had a lot of enquiries from really great teams, prestigious teams,” Michaels told Sportsboom.
“I really never imagined speaking to some of the people I’m speaking to right now. But there are enquiries.”
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Champions League ambitions and fair valuation
Having proven his mettle against the world’s elite attackers on the biggest stage, Mbokazi’s camp is not looking for just any move.
The ambition is to see the former Orlando Pirates youth product testing himself in Europe’s premier club competition.
The agent is adamant that his talent warrants a place among the best and a price tag that reflects his true worth on the global market.
“For me the most important thing is to find him in a top five league.
"I believe Mbokazi deserves to play in the [UEFA] Champions League, there’s no question about it,” Michaels stated.
“I also believe he deserves fair value.
"I’ve explained it before, where I want a certain figure for him and then it’s like, ‘No, he can’t get that’.
"Why not? Because other people are getting it.
"Be it that they’re European or from North America, South America, wherever it is.
"The reality is I want fair value for him.”
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Napoli and Nottingham Forest among reported suitors
Speculation has reached fever pitch regarding his next destination, with link-ups to the Premier League and Serie A dominating the headlines.
Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on the versatile defender, while Italian heavyweights Napoli have also been mooted as a potential landing spot.
Despite these links, Chicago Fire are yet to receive an official proposal according to recent reports.
Michaels emphasised that the jump from MLS must be handled carefully to ensure the 20-year-old continues his rapid development.
“Mbokazi has had a great [World Cup] campaign.
"The club has to be the right club. The league has to be the right league.
"The price has to be the right price because Chicago Fire bought him.
"The evaluation of the player and what they’re willing to pay the player has to be what we want to accept,” she explained.
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From rural South Africa to the world stage
The journey from a rural area in South Africa to becoming a World Cup hero has transformed Mbokazi into a symbol of pride for Bafana Bafana fans.
His composure during a high-stakes matches and his ability to win duels against world-class strikers have seen legends like Lucas Radebe and Jerry Sikhosana hail him as a "fearless" talent who is unlikely to stay in the United States for long.
“Yes, he is a South African. Yes, he is a young man from a very rural area, that’s all great.
"But his playing ability has improved in leaps and bounds.
"Ultimately, that’s why I want fair value for him,” Michaels concluded.
With the European transfer window heating up, it seems only a matter of time before one of the "prestigious teams" makes their move for the defensive standout.
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