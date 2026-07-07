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Liverpool have 'serious interest' in signing Mexico World Cup wonderkid Gilberto Mora but face competition from multiple European powerhouses including Real Madrid
Liverpool make contact over Mora
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have registered a developing and "serious interest" in securing the services of Mora. The Premier League club have already made exploratory contact to establish the conditions of a potential deal and understand the desires of the player. Mora recently established himself as a standout performer during the World Cup, helping Mexico reach the last 16 before a dramatic 3-2 defeat to England.
Despite his young age, the 17-year-old showcased remarkable vision and technical ability on the international stage, where he has already earned 12 caps and provided one assist for his country.
- AFP
Prolific stats and midfield versatility
What makes Mora particularly attractive to top clubs is his impressive domestic record and remarkable positional versatility. Across 53 first-team appearances for Tijuana in all competitions, the youngster has found the back of the net 10 times, highlighting a keen eye for goal. This is complemented by true tactical flexibility; Mora is not constrained by a single position.
While he is most frequently deployed as a left midfielder or a central attacking midfielder, he is also adept at playing wide on either flank or deeper in the central areas. This multi-role capability offers immense tactical flexibility to any prospective manager.
Heavyweight competition and United stance
While Liverpool are pushing for an early advantage, they face significant hurdles. Real Madrid are long-term admirers, and reports suggest Mora views a move to the Spanish club as a dream scenario. He even swapped shirts with Jude Bellingham following the match at the Azteca Stadium. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal all remain firmly in the race. However, Manchester United have decided to withdraw from the bidding process. Having tracked Mora for six months, United are discouraged by the anticipated costs and intense competition. Valuations for the midfielder currently exceed €40 million (£34m/$46m), reflecting his rapid rise.
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What next for Mora?
Despite the mounting interest, any immediate transfer is complicated by international regulations. Under FIFA rules, Mora cannot officially join a foreign senior team until he turns 18 in October. To protect their asset, Tijuana recently convinced the teenager to sign a contract extension until 2029. With his World Cup campaign concluded, official proposals are expected in the coming weeks. While he remains focused on domestic duties, a blockbuster move to Europe appears inevitable.
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