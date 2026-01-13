Getty
Why Bayern Munich expect Harry Kane stay despite ‘no new talks’ - with prolific England international striker seeing contract extension mooted amid transfer rumours
Kane clause: Transfer trigger set at £57m
Kane moved to the Allianz Arena in 2023 when severing career-long ties with Tottenham. He left north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and with Alan Shearer’s Premier League record in his sights.
A return to familiar surroundings has been speculated on, alongside links to La Liga giants, with it claimed that Kane can be prised away from Bavaria for £57 million ($77m) across windows in 2026. No sale will be sanctioned in January, meaning that rumours will rumble on towards the summer and a World Cup finals that will see Kane captain England in their pursuit of global glory.
Will Kane stay at Bayern? Confidence on new contract
If an extension were to be agreed before that tournament, then the exit gossip would disappear. Kane recently told supporters when visiting a Bayern fan club and being asked if he would be open to staying on at Bayern: “100 per cent possible.”
Power brokers at the Allianz consider that to be an open door for them to walk through, with further discussions being planned. An update on Kane’s situation has been delivered by Christian Falk for Sport Bild.
He has said: “It is true, Bayern Munich are increasingly confident that Harry Kane will sign a contract extension. There were no new talks during the winter break. Although I do have to say that Kane was also at the fan club and said he was feeling very confident at Bayern Munich. There are no ideas about making a change. I talked with him after the Salzburg match and asked if there was any fresh news about his contract talks. He said no and reiterated what he said at the fan club. He’s very happy at Bayern Munich.
“We know that the club wants to extend the contract, but there’s no hurry. Kane still has his contract clause until the end of January but he doesn’t want to take it. So, Bayern want to wait until the clause runs out before the next talks. Kane would be happy to wait until even after the World Cup. No changes!”
Kane shunned riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League
Falk went on to say, with Kane having shunned the riches on offer elsewhere in order to link up with Bayern and break his fabled trophy curse when becoming a Bundesliga title winner in 2024-25: “Remember, I heard when Bayern Munich first made their offer, whilst he was still playing for Tottenham, there was Saudi Arabia calling, and he would have earned well over a €100m had he accepted this deal. Harry Kane flatly refused it and insisted he wanted to go to Bayern Munich to win titles.
“He’s won several at FC Bayern now, and there’s still hope that the striker can win the Champions League with Vincent Kompany’s side. It’s in the DNA of Bayern Munich, and he’s now living it. Whenever you talk with Harry about silverware, he’s always mentioning his desire to win more and more with the club. That’s very much a Bayern thing!”
Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said during his own visit to a fan club when being made aware of Kane’s public declaration regarding his future: “If he said that, then I am happy about it. He is very important to our team with his goals, his style of play and his leadership skills.”
He added on talks regarding fresh terms: “We will certainly speak to each other at the appropriate and right time. We have great trust in the process and in Harry. I have felt especially in the last few months how comfortable he and his family feel here.”
Kane's record: Goals & appearances for Bayern & England
Kane and his wife Kate are settled and happy in Munich, alongside their four children. The experienced frontman has registered 116 goals for Bayern through 122 appearances - rewriting the history books and landing two Golden Boots along the way - while also taking his historic tally of strikes for England to 78 across 112 caps.
