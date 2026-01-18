Virgil van Dijk tells Liverpool fans he 'doesn't like boos' after supporters jeered Reds off following Burnley draw

Liverpool have failed to beat any of the newly-promoted teams at Anfield this season - with Leeds and Sunderland also leaving with a point apiece - and restless natives are growing increasingly concerned at why answers to season-long problems are not being delivered.

Van Dijk appreciates that the Reds have not been at their best, but told reporters of efforts to start righting those wrongs: “Frustration is the word which is definitely in my head. After 60 minutes, we started to become sloppy and it's not the first time. We have to address that. It's been spoken about already but we have to address it again apparently.

“We have another 48 hours to assess it, ourselves and the staff, and we will debrief and then we have to act. I'd say there is something lacking at the moment and we want to change that.”

He added on being jeered from the field against the Clarets: “That's the reality and we need support. I don't like boos from my own fans.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!