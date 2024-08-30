USMNT summer transfer grades: From Weston McKennie and Mark McKenzie to Matt Turner and Gio Reyna, who got it right?

GOAL grades every USMNT player who moved this summer and, just as important, those who stayed

And ... exhale. The transfer window is closed.

The bulk of the business is concluded, and there was no shortage of transfer speculation and transfer consummation involving current and future U.S. men's national team stars.

(Side note: Hopefully, this time around, everyone got their paperwork done in time. Looking at you, Blackburn.)

It was a busy summer for Americans. The Copa America and Olympics dominated the headlines on the pitch, but throughout it all, some major moves were made - and many will have lasting effects that will ripple right on through the 2026 World Cup. With less than two years remaining before that tournament kicks off in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over the USMNT helm, every decision matters.

What should we make of some of the big swings USMNT stars took this summer? What about the players who made leaps from MLS to Europe? And what about those who stayed, opting to turn down opportunities to leave their current clubs to fight for a place?

