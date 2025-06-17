'An amazing opportunity' - As USMNT focus on Gold Cup, Juventus' American duo Weston McKennie and Tim Weah prepare for Club World Cup with big expectations

While neither will be playing for their country this summer, all eyes are on the American duo and the Italian giant that they play for

According to FIFA, there are 42 Americans lining up at the Club World Cup, the fifth-most of any country. The two best? They'll be wearing black and white, hoping to lead Juventus back towards a mountaintop that the club has fallen off of in recent years.

U.S. internationals Weston McKennie and Tim Weah can't do that alone, nor can they do it all this summer. Juventus, once Serie A's most dominant club, has fallen back towards the pack. The Old Lady are no longer Italy's dominant force, their last Serie A win came in 2020, but they remain one of the world's biggest teams. That's why this summer means so much. As they prepare to kickstart their run at the Club World Cup, Juventus are fighting for more than just a trophy; they're fighting for legitimacy, not just on the field but off of it.

So, too, are McKennie and Weah. Both missed out on this summer's Gold Cup to take part in this tournament, and considering the U.S. Men's National Team's ongoing controversy surrounding Christian Pulisic, it is safe to assume all players, even the team's biggest stars, have to constantly fight for their place. Meanwhile, at Juve, no one is ever safe, as McKennie knows particularly well, and both will be among the players fighting to earn new coach Igor Tudor's trust. Tudor was brought in late last season to guide Juventus towards the Champions League. He did that, and now this Club World Cup is his chance to really show his ideas as Juve boss.

This summer is vital for McKennie and Weah on multiple levels, and as they head into this Club World Cup, they do so with a big picture in sight.

"It’s an amazing opportunity, especially being in America," McKennie told FIFA. "I think that’s what's most exciting about it. I think any professional athlete and anyone that’s competitive has a goal to go there and win. So that’s obviously what our mindset is – it’s to go there and do our best in the tournament and try and win a trophy."