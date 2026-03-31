Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Uruguay 2026 World Cup kits have landed, classic sky blue meets bold new patterns.

Driven by the concept of garra charrúa, a deeply rooted footballing identity defined by courage, resilience and an uncompromising will to compete the Uruguay kits are here for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The collection reflects a nation that plays with heart, integrity and a relentless sense of pride.

This designs honors Uruguay’s storied history while reinforcing the emotional intensity that has always defined the Celeste, where effort, sacrifice and belief carry as much weight as skill.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uruguay 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits