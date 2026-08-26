‘Unbelievable feet’ - Two Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ overshadowed by Thierry Henry & Dennis Bergkamp named that would have been ‘super superstars’ at any other club

While playing alongside Pires and Co at club level, Halls was also an international colleague of Peter Crouch, Jay Bothroyd and Joleon Lescott in the England U20 set-up - and they all went on to enjoy productive careers in the Premier League, earning senior Three Lions caps along the way.

Quizzed on whether it was always clear that they would make it, or if luck - being in the right place at the right time - plays some part in journeys to the top, Halls added: “Absolutely. There's luck, there's timing, there's injuries, there's managers that like you or dislike you and staying sometimes at a club too long when you're not favoured, you're not in. I've done that, definitely at Reading. But yeah, the boys at England, we were unbelievable. There was some unbelievable talent there.

“I think it's always been a struggle with talented players back in my day of playing too much football. We wanted to play too much football. And then when you go into the leagues and into the Championship, maybe lower ends of the Premiership, they don't want you to play football. They want to be safe. They want to win games.

“When you open up against the big teams, you're going to get felt. So there was that thing of when we left our big clubs to go to these smaller clubs or in the Championship that you were trying to play too much. And that kind of went against us. I think a lot of the players were like that.

“So it definitely went against me a little bit because I wouldn't change my mind. I got taught by Arsenal how to play the correct football. And I wouldn't change my mind, even though the manager said to me, ‘listen, send one down in the corner’. I'm like, ‘no, that's not how I got taught, I got taught to play this and that and I'm going to do it no matter what’. So sometimes it goes against you.”