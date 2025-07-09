Tour de France 2025 jerseys: where to buy, what they mean & more

From the most-wanted Yellow Jersey, to the best climber's polka dots, here's where you can get your hands on the Tour de France jerseys

Tour de France 2025 is officially underway, and if you're watching all the action unfold, you might have noticed the amazing jerseys your favourite riders are donning. Cyclists around the world are battling it out for the famous yellow, green, white and polka dot jerseys in this year's adventure around France.

Fans of thEach jersey carries a unique meaning and is awarded to the leader of that classification at the end of every stage. This year includes some extra additions and designs by Santini as the tour will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first finish on the Champs-Élysées.

If you're thinking about upping your cycling gear collection, then this is the perfect chance to get your hands on replicas of the new designs as well as the 2025 edition of the tournament classics.

Shop: Tour de France 2025 jerseys