Victor Osimhen, Nico Williams and the 15 stars shining in Europe who look destined to join a Premier League club during the summer transfer window

With no end in sight to England's dominance of the transfer market, more expensive signings are likely to arrive from the continent this summer

While the eyes of most football fans are fixed on the business end of the 2024-25 season, some attention has already been drawn to the summer transfer window. Such is the nature of the modern game, which features and is fed by a rumour mill that never stops turning.

Only this week, we've had the revelation that Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a summer switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, which has inevitably provoked heated debate - and not just on Merseyside or in Madrid.

However, while the loss of such an exciting footballer would represent a blow for the Premier League, the world's most popular championship is likely to attract plenty of other stars this summer, as the colossal money made from the sale of TV rights means its clubs will once again be in a position to plunder Europe's top teams for talent.

Article continues below

So, who will England's elite be targeting when the transfer window reopens? GOAL runs through the continent's most coveted players below...