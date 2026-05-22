'I'm sad... don't celebrate' - Patrice Evra tells Man Utd fans why they shouldn't rejoice at Pep Guardiola leaving Man City

United have found themselves operating in the sizable shadow cast by Guardiola for much of the Catalan coach’s 10-year reign in the blue half of their city. The Red Devils have been left watching on as 20 trophies have headed to the Etihad - with that haul including six top-flight titles and a Champions League crown.

Across the same era, United have just five pieces of silverware to show for their efforts - with domestic dominance yet to be restored at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’. The tide could, however, be turning again.

Michael Carrick has breathed new life into a sleeping giant, with many tipping the Red Devils to become serious title contenders again in 2026-27. Guardiola will not be around to provide opposition in that department.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will walk away from a demanding role once the current campaign comes to a close - on the back of further Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs - with a period of rest being mooted alongside links to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League title-winning Al-Nassr team.