Roma consider shock move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli as Gian Piero Gasperini targets attacking reinforcements

Roma are still actively scouring the market to satisfy the tactical demands of Gasperini. The veteran tactician’s vision for his 2026-27 squad involves the acquisition of a right-footed attacker who is capable of operating with high intensity from the left flank, a role that has become central to his offensive systems over the years.

The Giallorossi have spent the majority of the current window evaluating various high-profile profiles that could fit this mould. Among the names that have been linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico are former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, Norwegian starlet Antonio Nusa, and Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho. However, despite these ambitious links and various levels of negotiation, Roma have been unable to reach a definitive agreement for any of these targets.