Robert Lewandowski sets goals target to secure Barcelona contract extension despite receiving 'very good' transfer offer from MLS outfit Chicago Fire

Barca have not ruled out the tabling of fresh terms, but need to be convinced that an extension would be the best option for all concerned. Lewandowski hit 42 goals across all competitions last season, but has just 13 to his name this term.

Borek went on to say of Lewandowski’s targets: “Robert is reportedly thinking that if he scores 10 goals between now and the end of the season, Barca might offer him a new contract.”

There are still more than enough games left in the 2025-26 campaign for Lewandowski to plunder 10 goals. Barca have 13 fixtures remaining in their Liga title defence, while progress has also been made to the last-16 of Champions League competition.

There are no guarantees that Lewandowski will figure prominently in domestic and continental action, with alternative central striking options often being favoured by head coach Hansi Flick.

The German tactician has said of Lewandowski’s situation: “We’ve talked; we haven’t reached the end of the season yet, he needs to stay focused and enjoy it. I know he wants more playing time, but he’s doing things well and I hope he enjoys the current situation and the club. Now is not the time to talk about it and we all know the club’s situation, but I’m relaxed because we’re doing things right.”