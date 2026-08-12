Luis Enrique admits PSG lack preparation ahead of UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa

Paris Saint-Germain prepare for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa in Austria under a cloud of uncertainty. While the club aims to secure more silverware, manager Enrique has candidly admitted that he lacks a clear picture of his squad’s physical condition.

The disruption caused by a busy summer has left the PSG boss struggling to gauge his players' readiness. With some international stars only returning to training on Monday, the squad has had almost no time to build collective rhythm ahead of this high-stakes final in Salzburg.