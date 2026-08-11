AFP
'PSG are the favorites' - Unai Emery puts pressure on Champions League winners ahead of Aston Villa clash
Emery places favoritism on former club
Emery is well aware that the spotlight will be firmly fixed on Paris Saint-Germain when the two sides meet in Salzburg this week. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard was eager to transfer the weight of expectation onto the French giants, who secured their place in this fixture by winning the Champions League.
Emery told reporters: "We are going to try to get the message across to the dressing room, preparing for the match knowing that they feel like favorites. Because of course they are." For Villa, this match represents the culmination of a remarkable rise under Emery, while PSG are looking to cement their status as the dominant force in European football.
Despite the gap in resources, Emery is drawing on past experiences to fuel his side's belief. He reflected on a previous encounter from two years ago when the sides met in the Champions League quarter-finals, noting that while they lost, the performance proved they could compete.
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Selection headaches for the Villans
Preparation for the showpiece in Austria has been complicated by the absence of several first-team regulars. Emery confirmed that key figures including Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, and Ollie Watkins have not traveled to Salzburg following their international exertions over the summer.
The manager defended his decision to grant them an extended break, explaining: “They finished the season on July 19 and I have given them four weeks of vacation, I think it is completely necessary.
The squad depth will be further tested by the absence of summer signing Manzambi, who is sidelined with an injury. However, the club has been boosted by a multi-million-pound payout for qualifying for the event, which could prove vital in the final weeks of the transfer window. Emery also addressed links to Joao Palhinha, a player who remains high on the club's list of targets. “In the last weeks of the market, players can move. I don't talk about specific players, but we all know Palhinha.
Luis Enrique's preparation crisis
While Emery is managing his squad's rest, PSG manager Luis Enrique has been vocal about his own frustrations regarding player availability. The Spanish coach has struggled with a fragmented pre-season due to the late return of stars following the World Cup. Enrique expressed his concerns during his own media duties, famously stating: "I do not have players. Some players returned on Monday, and others returned last week."
He noted that the lack of minutes for certain individuals makes it hard to predict who can last the duration of the match. "Last year was exceptional, and this year is too," he explained. "In terms of preparation, it is difficult to manage the number of minutes each player can play. We will try to play at the best possible level."
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High stakes in Salzburg
The clash in Salzburg serves as a definitive yardstick for both projects. For Villa, it is a chance to prove that their Europa League title was no fluke and that they can truly mix it with the Champions League elite. Emery is banking on the momentum of their recent success and the hunger of his younger players to bridge the gap. He added: "We prepare for the match with the players we started with four weeks ago, also with the young players."
Enrique remains wary of the challenge despite his selection woes, acknowledging the prestige of the tournament. "It is important for every team to win a European title, and we will see what kind of match the two teams can produce tomorrow," he concluded.
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