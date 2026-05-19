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Pep Guardiola 'furious' about Man City exit leak as he summons players for late-night group call
Exit plans exposed prematurely
Guardiola has told his stunned players he will leave the club following Sunday’s final Premier League match against Aston Villa. According to a report from The Sun, the 55-year-old manager is furious that this major administrative update was leaked right before a must-win fixture away at Bournemouth. The legendary boss had previously spent recent days remaining entirely tight-lipped over his future, repeatedly insisting that he intended to see out the remaining 12 months of his active Etihad contract.
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Late-night call details emerge
The sudden revelation left the first-team squad in a state of absolute shock, given they had been told days prior that the manager was staying. Detailing the internal fallout at the club, a source told SunSport: “Pep is furious at the timing just before a game. He summoned the players to join a late night group call and confirmed he was leaving. He apologised for the way the news emerged. It took him by surprise. The players were told as recently as Saturday that he wasn’t going so everyone is in a state of shock.”
Maresca linked as era ends
Guardiola's imminent departure follows an incredible decade of dominance since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016, a tenure yielding 17 major titles. This includes six Premier League crowns, a maiden Champions League trophy in 2023, and a domestic cup double secured this term after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final. Talk of a transition is already underway, with reports from The Athletic suggesting his former assistant, Enzo Maresca, could replace him following his Stamford Bridge exit in January.
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Emotional Etihad finale awaits
City's hopes of taking the title race down to the final day entirely depend on securing a victory against Bournemouth first. Should they succeed, Sunday's monumental decider against Aston Villa will then serve as Guardiola's 593rd and, so it seems, final match in charge. The upcoming fixture also marks the definitive end of an era for long-serving stars Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who are both already confirmed to be leaving the club this summer.