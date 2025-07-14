Olivia Smith: Why Arsenal are making Liverpool's 20-year-old forward the most expensive women's player of all-time

After two sensational first seasons in Europe, the Canada international is now primed to become the first million pound player in the women's game

Just months after Naomi Girma became the first million dollar player in the women's game, the sport appears to be on the brink of yet another milestone, with Olivia Smith seemingly primed to usurp the Chelsea defender at the top of the most expensive transfers list by becoming the first million pound player in history.

For some, Smith will not be a particularly familiar name. Still only 20 years old, she has just finished her first season in England's Women's Super League with a Liverpool side that finished in the bottom half of the table. It was only her second campaign in the senior professional game, too, after she decided to end her time at college in the United States prematurely in search of a path that suited her better.

Yet, Arsenal have seen plenty. The Gunners, the reigning European champions, have had a £1million ($1.35m) bid for the Canada international accepted by Liverpool and now it appears to be only a matter of time until she swaps Merseyside for north London. Why do Arsenal value her so highly? What will she bring to the table? Is she worth such an incredible fee?