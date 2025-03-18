NXGN 2025: The 50 best teenage wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for another year, highlighting 50 of the most incredible talents to have been born on or after January 1, 2006

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2025, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Jadon Sancho and Lena Oberdorf in being recognised as the best young footballer on the planet.

Covering all five major footballing continents and representing 23 different countries, the men's NXGN 2025 list is a truly global one, featuring established senior internationals, title winners and names that are set to light up the biggest competitions for decades to come.

So without further ado, here is the NXGN 2025 list of the top 50 young talents born on or after January 1, 2006...