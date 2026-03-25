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Mohamed Salah agrees to give up £400,000 Liverpool salary to facilitate free summer exit
Contract amendment reached
According to talkSPORT, the 33-year-old has reached a landmark agreement to "amend" the final year of his current deal, a settlement similar to the one that preceded Jurgen Klopp's departure in 2024. Despite signing a two-year extension last season, Salah will not see out the second year, effectively forfeiting his £400,000-a-week wages to ensure a smooth exit. While talks regarding his future reportedly began in December, a public fallout with head coach Arne Slot is believed to have accelerated the process. Following a draw at Leeds United, Salah remarkably accused Slot of wanting him out, suggesting a breakdown in their professional relationship.
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An emotional farewell
Salah addressed his impending departure in a poignant video message on Tuesday evening. "Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," he stated. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit. I can't explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.
"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates, past and present. And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me, through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget, and something I will take with me always. Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life, I will always be one of you, this club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."
Agent’s blunt warning
The bigger picture underscores the seismic impact Salah has made on Merseyside, scoring 255 goals and winning every major trophy, including the Champions League. Despite his legendary status, his next destination remains shrouded in mystery as interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS continues to build. Addressing the mounting speculation, his agent Ramy Abbas Issa issued a blunt warning to fans: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-wh**ing attention seekers."
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Final trophy hunt
As the 2025-26 campaign enters its final stretch, Salah remains firmly focused on finishing his Anfield career with further silverware. While Liverpool's title defence has been disappointing, the club remains active in the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and the FA Cup. Salah has struggled for form this term, netting just ten goals in all competitions, but his presence remains vital as the Reds chase a top-four finish and more tangible success.