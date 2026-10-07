Value for money? MLS warned off Neymar’s planned ‘MSN’ reunion with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez at Inter Miami as ‘Father Time’ catches up with Brazilian superstar

Should a deal be done? Not everybody is convinced. The domestic game in North America continues to grow, so should greater emphasis be placed on finding stars of tomorrow rather than indulging fading icons of yesteryear?

Asked to explain his stance when it comes to another marquee signing for Inter Miami, ex-FC Dallas goalkeeper Hislop - who was speaking in association with Canadian casinos online - told GOAL: “I'm not sold on Neymar to MLS.

“Listen, incredible talent around MSN. Incredible history to who the three of them were, for Barcelona particularly. But Neymar's suffered some horrific injuries. I don't think he's anywhere near the player that he once was.

“And given how much it may very well cost MLS, I'm not sure it's value for money, other than the spectacle of having the three of those together again. That being said, Luis Suarez as well is slowing down. Still an incredible finisher, but I don't know if he has the legs to have the impact in MLS or anywhere else that he once did. And that is no disrespect to one of the finest finishers that this game has seen in generations.

“Similarly around Neymar. Father Time catches up with us all, even if [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Messi continue to prove differently. So just from a business standpoint, from a financial standpoint, if I were in charge of MLS, I'm not sure I see the value in that.”