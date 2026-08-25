MSN reunion for Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez? MLS warned off Neymar ‘mistake’ amid Inter Miami links as Giuseppe Rossi explains ‘snail’s pace’ progress concern

For much of its existence, Major League Soccer has relied upon marquee signings to generate interest and pull in punters. From David Beckham to Heung-min Son via Steven Gerrard, Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, the American dream has been chased by plenty of household names.

Argentine GOAT Messi treaded that path in 2023, having been lured to the U.S. by Manchester United and England legend Beckham, and has been the main attraction in a division that knows tickets can be shifted wherever the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner goes.

Some familiar faces have joined him for the ride, with it being suggested that Neymar - on the back of a difficult return to his roots at Santos - could be next to pack bags for the Sunshine State.

As a marketing tool, there are few bigger or better than Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. He is, however, 34 years of age and has struggled for form and fitness with club and country in recent times.