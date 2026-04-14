Michael Carrick rages at 'one of the worst decisions I've ever seen' as 10-man Man Utd suffer home defeat to Leeds

The United boss focused his post-match frustrations on two pivotal moments, starting with an unpunished forearm challenge on Leny Yoro in the build-up to Leeds' opener. However, his sharpest criticism was reserved for the decision to dismiss Martinez for a hair-pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin following a VAR review.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the officiating consistency and the red card incident, Carrick said: "We didn't start the game particularly well. We obviously conceded when Leny Yoro gets a forearm smash in the back of the head and they score the first goal.

"They didn't decide to overturn that decision. That was a big moment in the game. We didn't quite have the rhythm, we didn't click, we had some moments but it wasn't quite there for large parts of the first half.

"But second half, I thought the boys the way they went about it, stayed positive and fought to get something out of it after another shocking, shocking decision to send [Lisandro Martinez] off. Two games in a row we've had decisions like that go against us but that one was one of the worst I've seen."