Will Man City find FFP charge ‘loopholes’? Questions asked of why sanctions have not been revealed in long-running battle that involves ‘best legal minds in the world’

As City are dragged through the mud, could it also be argued that there is little chance of them going down without a fight. If any Premier League opponent is not squeaky clean, will that soon come out in the wash?

Mills added: “Oh, 100%, and I'm sure they've done it already. That's also going to be flipped, and everyone else is going to go: ‘Well, hang on a minute, you cheated. We were deprived of X, Y, Z. We lost out on these financial bonuses. We got relegated because you did this. We didn't get in the Champions League because of this. Therefore, your alleged cheating means that we're now going to sue you’.

“And we've seen that already. We've seen that happen in the Premier League with other football clubs. That'll be where it gets a little bit nasty and a little bit contentious and even more complicated because how do you deal with that 10 years on, eight years on, six years? Where's the knock-on effect?

“Okay, you might have got relegated in 2019 or you didn't make the Champions League in 2019, but how do you work out the financial implications of the last seven years of what may or may not happen?

“If I was City, I would then flip that and say: ‘Hang on a minute. We've been buying your players and paying over the odds for them, and therefore you've made more money off the back of us because we paid you inflated transfer prices’. There's always two sides of it.

“I know that's quite a weak argument, but I'm sure that's what they would come up with and say, ‘well, we overpaid and we were made to overpay for every single player, therefore, prices were inflated to us and we paid more than the value of your players, so you actually made some money off the back of us’. And that argument will be thrown about, but then it gets even more complicated. It's just an absolute mess.

“What has surprised me is that no sanctions sentencing has been brought yet. Normally, legal system, justice system in court, you get found guilty and then sentencing or sanctioning is very soon afterwards. It looks like we're not going to hear what the sanctions are until the appeal process is over. Which is quite unusual.

“I don't understand why, if they know, if they are guilty and they've been found guilty of these charges, then why can't we know what the sanctioning is going to be now? You could then appeal the process and then if you're found guilty again, you can appeal after that.

“I think we're all sort of in limbo because we do not know how serious the punishment will be. And I think that's the problem that everybody has at the moment. What is the punishment? As it stands right now, they are guilty over a long, long period of time. So what is the punishment? Why have we got to potentially wait another year until we find out what the sanction is going to be?”