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‘Don’t have to be Lionel Messi’ - Why Brenden Aaronson is perfect for Leeds as USMNT star is challenged to provide vital assistance for Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Aaronson rewarded with a new contract at Leeds
That has become Leeds' mantra as a collective. Daniel Farke and his board have completed plenty of shrewd transfer business, allowing a fiercely competitive squad to be assembled at Elland Road.
Premier League status was retained with relatively little fuss last season, following a slow start, with tactical tinkering delivering the required end result. More additions were made during the latest window, allowing an unbeaten start - in league action - to be enjoyed.
Aaronsen has been among the goals, with his account for 2026-27 being opened in a Carabao Cup third-round defeat at Chelsea. He was rewarded over the summer with a new contract through to 2029.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable reversal in fortune with Leeds, having suffered relegation during his debut campaign and attracted criticism for immediately heading out on loan. He returned to help seal the Championship title in 2024-25.
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USMNT star sums up what Leeds are all about
His willingness to do dirty work for the good of the cause has been lapped up by a passionate fan base, with the New Jersey native proving to be a useful asset. Asked if the energetic American sums up what Leeds are about, Pennant - speaking courtesy of NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “That's Leeds through and through. And that's what the fans expect and demand.
“You don't have to be Lionel Messi but if you've got the work rate, the heart and the desire, they will appreciate that, and make you know that they appreciate that. That's all they ask for.
“They understand that Leeds United, they're not going to have the 125 million signings here and there, but the least a player can do when they put on a Leeds shirt is, you don't need skill, just run around, tackle, work hard. That's just being a good professional, a good heart for the club.”
Calvert-Lewin requires goal-scoring assistance
While Aaronson’s commitment cannot be questioned, his output can be improved. He netted four Premier League goals last season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to shoulder much of Leeds’ responsibility in the final third.
On the need for others to step up, Pennant added: “He feeds on support. He feeds on balls into the box, supply. You do that, he'll put himself there and he'll probably, nine times out of ten, be there and win it.
“He's looked good in pre-season, he's looked good at the start of the season. But he's not a striker that’s going to get the ball on the halfway line, take three players on, create his own stuff and score one in the top corner.
“You need to feed him. It's like Erling Haaland. If you don't supply him, he's not really going to score you goals. So as soon as they get that sorted and get that supply and whip balls in, that's a dream for Calvert-Lewin.”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Newcastle next up
That is a challenge that Aaronson needs to embrace, as he is often asked to operate as a wide forward or creative No.10. He boasts the technical ability to make more of an impact, but has never been prolific.
Leeds have found a way of grinding out more results this season, as ambitious plans are drawn up on and off the field, with a return to Premier League action set to be made on Monday when welcoming Newcastle to West Yorkshire.
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