Leeds backed to sign ‘third number nine’ in January transfer window as Jermaine Beckford talks up ‘extra competition’ for England star Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Beckford expects that issue to be addressed at the turn of another calendar year, with the former Whites striker - who was speaking in association with FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - telling GOAL when asked about finding more firepower: “Lukas Nmecha's there as well. Although he's not been playing week in, week out, when he does come off the bench, he shows a lot of the attributes that Dom's got - the physicality, the hard running into the channels. He does find himself in the areas that you do score goals in. It's just not quite fallen for him just yet.

“As a number nine, somebody that plays up top as well in that position, I know that a lot of that is down to confidence. You only gain confidence by playing more games. The frustrating thing for Lukas is because Dom's playing so well, it's inevitable that he's going to be the main priority, the main focal point. All it is for Lukas is about having a little bit of patience. Everybody has their moment, everybody has their time. When that time arises, then you have to take it. If you don't take it, then you get shuffled down the pecking order.

“I would like to see a third number nine, if I'm honest. I wouldn't call it back up, but as extra competition for those two boys. I do think if one of them does get injured, you are heavily reliant upon the last one. The false number nine doesn't quite fit a Leeds United team. The January window comes around, I'm hoping to see a number nine get pulled up. We'll just have to see.”