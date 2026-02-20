Lamine Yamal is shouldering too much responsibility at Barcelona as familiar holes in Hansi Flick's game plan threaten to derail trophy hopes

Just like the immortal Lionel Messi, Yamal is treated differently when he steps out onto a football pitch. Barcelona rely on the wiry winger to open games up, feeding him the ball at every opportunity in anticipation that something magical will happen.

Yamal has embraced that responsibility admirably, often displaying maturity beyond his years. He is not supposed to be fighting the world on his own, though, which is how it has looked when watching Barca play in 2026. His great power only extends so far in a team sport.

There will inevitably be days when things don't come off for Yamal, and that is when Barca's other star names have to step up. Lately, though, they've fallen woefully short. Hansi Flick's side are in real danger of relinquishing their Liga and Copa del Rey crowns after a disastrous week, while Champions League glory will also remain elusive unless they improve quickly.

Although the coach must take a lot of the blame while his risky tactics continue to leave the defence exposed, the pressure on Yamal's shoulders is becoming just as big of an issue. The gifted teenager suddenly looks mentally drained, which is completely understandable and should be setting off alarm bells heading into the final stretch of the season.