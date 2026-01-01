Kobbie Mainoo, Ethan Nwaneri and 12 Premier League players who most NEED a January transfer

In case you've been living under a rock for the last six months, Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Manchester United. Not necessarily in the long term, but enough that it's no secret he's willing to go out on loan.

The young midfielder, who started for England in the Euro 2024 final, has played less than 14 percent of available Premier League minutes this term, despite the Red Devils hardly stumbling into a winning formula of any kind (as best demonstrated by the longevity of The United Strand's gimmick). He also foresaw such a drought coming having tried to force a move at the back-end of the summer transfer window too.

The saga came to a head in mid-December when the academy graduate's brother wore a T-shirt with the phrase 'FREE KOBBIE MAINOO' emblazoned across it at Old Trafford. Though head coach Ruben Amorim insisted this was not necessarily the player's fault, it's hard to imagine that went down well with those inside the club.

Amorim has claimed he has no personal issue with Mainoo and has backed him to be the face of the club for years to come. "Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity, he has all the time," he said. "He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there. He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."

Regardless, there's clearly a talented player in Mainoo waiting to spring back into the spotlight immediately. He is only 20, sure, but he is obviously good enough to be playing regularly at the top level, be that with United or elsewhere.