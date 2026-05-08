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Karim Coulibaly: Why Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG are all watching Werder Bremen's €50m-rated teenage sensation

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A year ago, Karim Coulibaly hadn't even made his first-team debut for Werder Bremen. Fast-forward 12 months, though, and the centre-back could be on course for a record-breaking transfer away from the Bundesliga side at the age of 18. The Germany youth international has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Weserstadion, putting some of Europe's top clubs on notice, and Werder are seemingly prepared to cash-in already.

Elite left-footed central defenders are like gold dust, which is probably why young Coulibaly has generated so much interest over the course of the campaign. He has demonstrated the kind of composure, ball-playing ability and reading of the game that bely his tender years, despite Werder being in a relegation dogfight.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain headline the long list of clubs to have been linked with a potential move for the defender, albeit fairly loosely, but there are plenty of other more realistic options reported to be in the mix as the season enters its final weeks.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about a player who could be one of the hottest properties on the market come the summer...

  • Karim CoulibalyGetty

    Where it all began

    Of Ivorian descent, Coulibaly was born in the northern German city of Oldenburg in May 2007, not far from Bremen. He would actually take the first steps on the road to a professional career further afield at Hamburg-based Barmbek-Uhlenhorst in 2016, subsequently joining the youth ranks of fallen giants HSV two years later.

    He would spend six years developing in Hamburg's academy and was clearly earmarked as a top defensive talent, reaching the Under-19 setup when he was still just 16 years old as he mixed it with kids way above his age grade.

    Coulibaly had already built up a burgeoning reputation when he moved back closer to home in 2024, joining Hamburg's fierce Nordderby (or 'North Derby') rivals Werder Bremen when his contract expired, despite interest from across Europe and HSV's determination to keep him.

    "He's athletically strong, incredibly fast, and versatile in central defence and defensive midfield," Werder's academy director, Bjorn Schierenbeck, said upon Coulibaly's arrival. By that point, he was a Germany U17 international, too.

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  • Karim Coulibaly Werder Bremen 2025-26Getty

    The big break

    Coulibaly's performances throughout 2023-24 probably went some way to generating a lot of that interest, as he split his time between the U17s and U19s, captaining the former. In August 2023, he bagged himself a remarkable hat-trick from defensive midfield against Viktoria Berlin, which proved to be the precursor to a meteoric rise across the campaign.

    Although he had to be patient for his chance at Werder, Coulibaly became a key cog for their U19s in 2024-25, helping them to lift the youth DFB-Pokal on his 18th birthday having netted in the semi-final. His performances had seen him train with the senior side and earned him a call-up to the matchday squad for the Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg in March 2025, although he didn't make it off the bench.

    However, he wouldn't have to wait too much longer for a first-team breakthrough; having signed a first professional contract with Werder in the summer and impressed during pre-season, he made his senior bow as a substitute in the opening-day thumping by Eintracht Frankfurt. A defensive injury crisis opened the door to him, and he was in from the start next time out against Bayer Leverkusen, netting a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser as he volleyed home a rebound off the bar in a moment that dreams are made of.

  • Karim Coulibaly Werder Bremen 2025Getty Images

    How it's going

    Coulibaly hasn't really looked back since, establishing himself as a guaranteed starter for Die Grun-Wiessen as a result of his calmness and ball-playing ability, only missing Bundesliga games through suspension or injuries to this point in the 2025-26 campaign. At international level, the centre-back has made his debut for Germany's U21s.

    It hasn't necessarily been plain sailing, however, with Werder just about staving off the threat of relegation after an agonising three-month winless run that stretched from November until February, which resulted in ex-head coach Horst Steffen's exit. In the midst of that dire period, Coulibaly was sent off in the heavy defeat by Stuttgart for two bookable offences and was then sidelined by a hamstring problem the following month.

    Nevertheless, he has still impressed as an otherwise ever-present member of the back four, and he returned to fitness in time to help his side to recover some form at a vital point in the season under Steffen's successor, Daniel Thioune. Werder thus now sit six points clear of Wolfsburg in the dreaded relegation play-off spot.

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  • SV Werder Bremen v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Biggest strengths

    Coulibaly certainly seems to have the potential to become an elite modern centre-back. We've touched on his composure, and that makes him very comfortable playing out from the back, either going short or scanning the pitch to pick out a team-mate with a raking, long, left-footed pass. If an option doesn't present itself, he will back himself to carry it forward.

    His rangy 6'3" frame means he is able to dominate in aerial duels, and he boasts a pretty good record on the ground, too; he's won an impressive 173 tackles in the Bundesliga so far this season, using his long legs to give him extra extension when he slides in. Coulibaly's positional sense means he has often been in the right place to make a big block, too. He's no slouch either, despite his height, clocking a top speed of 33km/h in 2025-26.

    "We have great confidence in Karim," ex-Werder boss Steffen said before the youngster's full debut. "He is good in one-on-one situations and has a decent height. His build-up play is also outstanding. He is already very composed for his young age. He didn’t let himself get stressed during pre-season and always found solutions."

    Although he has only played at centre-back this season, Coulibaly is also versatile enough to step into midfield if required, with his skillset lending itself equally well to the No.6 position.

  • SV Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Room for improvement

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, Coulibaly isn't the finished product at 18, and there is plenty of work still to do to ensure he fulfils his obvious potential. As an adopter of the modern, high-risk style of defending that combines passing ability and front-footedness, he has made some high-profile errors this season.

    The centre-back actually misplaced a pass on his debut against Leverkusen that eventually led to Patrik Schick scoring the opener, and lost out in a key duel on the halfway line against his former club Hamburg in the recent Nordderby, resulting in the equalising goal from Robert Glatzel. Thioune defended his player after the latter incident, saying: "He lacked support. We're talking about an 18-year-old still growing up against a 30-year-old who knows exactly how to behave."

    Coulibaly has also been dribbled past a fair few times in his debut campaign at senior level, while his red card against Stuttgart back in December reflects that he inevitably lacks a bit of maturity and know-how. However, all of this will be considered par for the course for a player who has otherwise consistently demonstrated that he has elite potential.

  • Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    The next... Gabriel Magalhaes?

    As an up-and-coming, left-footed centre-back, Arsenal stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes' rise to prominence will surely be a point of reference for Coulibaly. Arguably the finest left-sided central defender on the planet, Gabriel excels in the purest aspects of his job with added bite and aggression, dominating in aerial and ground duels while putting his body on the line with blocks and last-ditch challenges. Of course, he also delivers when playing out from the back.

    Obviously Coulibaly has a hell of a way to go to reach anything close to the Brazilian's level, but given his skillset, that has to be the benchmark. On his current trajectory, there is nothing to suggest that the young German can't develop into a similar profile of top-level centre-half.

  • SV Werder Bremen v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    As the season draws to a close and with Bundesliga safety almost guaranteed, attentions within the walls of Werder's Weserstadion will be turning to Coulibaly's future. Indeed, there is a distinct possibility that they will cash in on their new defensive star at the end of his breakthrough season.

    According to reports in Germany, a host of leading European sides have been keeping a close eye on the centre-back's progress throughout the 2025-26 campaign through their scouting networks, and both club and player are said to expect a transfer to happen as soon as this summer having held talks over a potential exit.

    Addressing Coulibaly's future recently, Werder's head of first-team football, Peter Niemeyer, rather tellingly told Kicker: "We are aware that there is movement regarding this personnel matter, but there is currently no indication of what the next steps might be or whether this will already happen in the summer. It is, of course, clear that a player with this profile attracts great interest and a lot of attention."

    Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG, Newcastle, Napoli and Marseille are among those to have been credited with an interest in the teenager, whose contract still has three years to run. As such, Werder are in a strong negotiating position and could reportedly command as much as €50 million (£43m/$59m) for his services - a figure that would make him their record sale by some margin. He will certainly be one to watch this summer.