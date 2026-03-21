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"Right at the top" of Luis Enrique's list: Will PSG sign a rising star from the Bundesliga for more than €40 million?

Paris Saint-Germain could bolster their defence with a rising star from the German top flight.

French top-flight club PSG has shown concrete interest in Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly, according to a report by Deichstube. The report states that representatives of the Champions League winners have already made contact with the 18-year-old centre-back and exchanged views.

  • PSG scouts are said to have watched Coulibaly on several occasions. The centre-back’s name is “right at the top” of manager Luis Enrique’s list for the coming season. However, no concrete offer has yet been made to Werder.

    In a disappointing season for Werder, Coulibaly is one of the few bright spots. Early in the season, the teenager made his debut in central defence under former manager Horst Steffen and fought his way into the starting line-up.

    His strong performances are attracting interest; according to Deichstube, several clubs from England and Spain are monitoring Coulibaly’s performances alongside PSG. Following an extension last summer, his contract with Werder runs until 2029 and contains no release clause.

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  • Karim Coulibaly Werder Bremen 2025Getty Images

    Karim Coulibaly could become Werder Bremen's record signing

    A move in the summer is considered likely. Bild reported in early March that Werder boss Clemens Fritz and Coulibaly’s agent, Nochi Hamasor, had already agreed on a sale ahead of the new season. However, Bremen are said to have turned down a €20 million offer from an unnamed club.

    Lively interest from several financially strong clubs is therefore likely to be in the Hanseatic club’s interests, as they can expect a high transfer fee in the event of a bidding war. According to Deichstube, they are hoping for between 40 and 45 million euros. This would make him Werder’s record sale. So far, that honour still belongs to Diego, who brought 27 million euros into the club’s coffers when he moved to Juventus in 2009.

    Coulibaly, a native of Oldenburg, played for Bramfeld and Barmbek at youth level before moving to Hamburger SV in 2018. After six years there, he joined Werder on a free transfer in 2024. Since the spectacular 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 2, he has been the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at 18 years, 3 months and 7 days.

    Coulibaly was named in the Germany U21 squad for the first time this week by national coach Antonio Di Salvo. He had previously represented the DFB’s U17, U18 and U19 teams, among others.

  • Karim Coulibaly's performance statistics this season

    Appearances21
    Appearances lasting 90 minutes16
    Goals1
    Assists0
    Yellow cards3
    Red cards1

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