Getty
Kai Rooney delivers positive recovery update after season-ending injury at Man Utd - with son of Red Devils legend Wayne nursing thigh complaint
Significant progress in recovery journey
Kai has handed fans a boost by revealing he is back on the training pitch as he ramps up his rehabilitation. The teenager had been enjoying a breakout campaign under the guidance of Darren Fletcher before a serious thigh complaint brought his progress to a sudden halt in March. The 16-year-old took to social media to share his latest milestone, posting an image of himself in United training gear and football boots. Accompanying the photo on his Instagram story, Kai kept his message short and optimistic, writing: "Back running."
Frustration over premature season end
The current injury is a bitter pill to swallow for the youngster, who had only recently announced that his campaign was officially over. Just a month ago, a clearly dejected Kai informed his followers of the layoff, stating: "Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season."
This follows a period of impressive form where Kai looked to be finding his feet at Old Trafford. Making his debut at the stadium in January during an FA Youth Cup clash, he proved to be a clinical presence in the final third. Despite limited game time, he managed to register two goals and an assist in just 119 minutes of football, showcasing the same goal-scoring instinct that made his father the club’s all-time leading scorer.Instagram
Overcoming a history of setbacks
Unfortunately, this is not the first time the United starlet has had to deal with the physical demands of the game. In September 2025, Kai suffered a foot injury shortly after receiving a call-up to the U19 squad - a significant achievement considering his age. At the time, he shared a photo of himself in a protective boot with the heartbreaking caption: "Life can't get worse." The recent thigh issue disrupted what was expected to be a major developmental year, including appearances in the Super Cup in Northern Ireland. These setbacks have tested the youngster's resolve, but his father has often spoken about the resilience required to succeed at the highest level while managing the unique pressure of his surname.
- Getty Images
Following in famous footsteps
The pressure of carrying the Rooney name is significant, but Kai has frequently shown he has the talent to match his pedigree. He caught the eye during the Super Cup in Northern Ireland last summer, a tournament where his father also first made a name for himself as a youngster at Everton. Despite the inevitable comparisons, those within the club have praised his mentality and natural eye for goal.
Wayne Rooney has spoken openly about his son's path, insisting that he remains hands-off to allow Kai to enjoy his football. Rooney senior told BBC Sport: "I just let him play. I think they started the competition well, they won 3-0, he scored the penalty and got an assist. So I think he started OK. He just plays and that's all he's done during his time playing."