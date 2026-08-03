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Kai Havertz sets bold Arsenal target as Gunners eye historic quadruple after Premier League triumph
Gunners eye silverware sweep
Arsenal ended a 22-year Premier League title drought last season following three consecutive runner-up finishes. Arteta's side fell just short of a historic campaign, losing the Champions League final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain. Havertz, who scored in that European showpiece, has insisted the squad are now targeting a clean sweep of domestic and continental trophies to establish true dominance.
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Havertz sets lofty goals
Speaking on the club's ambitious targets for the upcoming campaign, Havertz emphasised that the squad have no intention of letting their standards slip after winning the league.
The Germany international stated: "We want all the trophies. That's what we're here for. We won the Premier League now but there's a lot more that we can do."
He explained what it will take to win all four competitions: "We have to reach another level to make that happen because we know how long the season is and how hard it is to go through all the competitions. We want to do it better again this year and make things happen again."
Domestic competition steps up
Arsenal have never retained the Premier League title in their history, and the challenge will intensify following major transfer moves by their rivals. Manchester City and Chelsea both shattered their club transfer records to sign Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers, respectively, while Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis alongside tracking Vinicius Junior. Both Tzolis and Havertz scored in a 4-1 pre-season win over Girona.
Addressing the heightened competition, Havertz explained: "I think we can, or we have to go further. You see especially other teams getting better, so we have to step up another level again. I think that's what we're all here for, that's what we train for. We want to start strong and reach our goals this season again."
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Cardiff opener awaits Arsenal
Arsenal kick off the new season against City in the Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on August 16. The defending champions then begin their Premier League title defence at home to newly promoted Coventry City five days later. Maintaining early-season momentum and player fitness will be crucial as Arteta's side navigate a gruelling schedule across four competitions.
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