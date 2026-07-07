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Hollywood actor? Cristiano Ronaldo told why he can achieve something GOAT rival Lionel Messi never could
Ronaldo backed for movie stardom
In a recent interview with Jackpot City Casino, Petit suggested that Ronaldo is perfectly suited for a career in the film industry once he hangs up his boots. The 1998 World Cup winner believes Ronaldo's natural affinity for the spotlight makes him a prime candidate for "show business," a path that Petit insists is not open to all legendary footballers.
Petit explained his reasoning by contrasting the personalities of the two greatest players of their generation. "A Hollywood actor? Ronaldo can do anything he wants. It is completely different for Lionel Messi. I don’t see Messi going into show business, he doesn’t like to talk or answer questions. He is far away from the spotlight, whereas Ronaldo loves being on the spot. I think Ronaldo could be an actor, definitely. But Messi, I can’t see it," Petit stated.
- Getty Images Sport
Contrasting paths for the GOAT rivals
While Messi has often preferred to let his feet do the talking in a more reserved fashion, Ronaldo has built a global brand that relies heavily on his public persona and marketability. This difference in temperament is why Petit believes the Al-Nassr forward would thrive in Los Angeles, while the Inter Miami star would likely shy away from the demands of a cinema set and press junkets.
Ronaldo's time in the limelight continues even as he reaches the twilight of his playing career. After a heartbreaking 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup, the 41-year-old was seen in tears, yet his post-match comments suggested he still values the grandeur of the stage, even as he contemplates his next move.
Concerns over the World Cup's future
Beyond the debate over Ronaldo's potential acting career, Petit also voiced significant concerns regarding the infrastructure of international football. He questioned the long-term sustainability of the World Cup hosting rotation, specifically looking past the 2034 tournament which is set to be held in Saudi Arabia. Petit remains skeptical about FIFA's attempts to expand the game into new, non-traditional markets.
"The biggest problem now is who is going to organise the World Cup after Saudi Arabia?" Petit asked. "Who has the money to organise that and use public money? FIFA is trying everything they can to convince India and China to be part of the football industry, but it is not their culture. Cricket is the most famous sport in India, and it never worked there. In China, players don't often go abroad. This is the main question, what happens after 2034."
- AFP
The final curtain for CR7?
Whether he heads to Hollywood or remains within the sport, Ronaldo's presence remains a lightning rod for debate. Some have even suggested he could stay involved by transitioning into the dugout. Following Roberto Martinez's departure, pundits like Jeff Stelling have joked that Ronaldo could play himself every game if he were to take over as Portugal manager.
For now, the legendary attacker is taking time to reflect with his family. Having stated that 2026 was his last World Cup, the options are wide open for the man who has won five Ballon d'Or awards.
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