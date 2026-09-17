'I've always forgiven myself!' – Gianluigi Buffon opens up on dark moments behind iconic career

Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon opened up about his personal struggles, career errors, and bouts of depression in an exclusive interview with Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni. Speaking on the Tutto in piazza podcast, the 2006 World Cup winner revealed the human side behind his era-defining success.

Despite lifting numerous trophies and dominating European football for decades, Buffon admitted to experiencing moments of intense discomfort during his playing career.

He stressed that facing adversity and taking accountability were essential to his personal growth.