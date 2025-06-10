Ethan Nwaneri, Jorrel Hato & six future superstars to watch at the 2025 Under-21 European Championship

GOAL runs through the most talented players who will be aiming to inspire their countries to glory in Slovakia this summer

Two years ago, England won their maiden Under-21 European Championship title in Georgia and Romania, after beating Spain 1-0 in the final courtesy of a deflected Cole Palmer free-kick. The Young Lions will hope luck shines on them again when the 2025 tournament kicks off this week, with Spain expected to be an even stronger proposition this time around while the likes of Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands are also in good shape for deep runs.

Each country has submitted a 23-man list of players for the tournament, with those born on or after January 1, 2002, eligible for selection. This means there will be a healthy blend of youthful exuberance and experience in Slovakia, with some players aiming to make an impact on the international stage for the first time while others bid to take their next step in their fledgling careers.

But who should you be watching out for? GOAL has the lowdown on six potential superstars of the future...