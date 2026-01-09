‘I don’t think he’s been much of a success’ - ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop weighs in on Arsenal’s Victor Gyökeres and a week that saw Enzo Maresca, Ruben Amorim and Wilfried Nancy sacked

The FA Cup means more. Shaka Hislop knows it.

The Trinidadian international played in the 2006 final for West Ham, and repeatedly appeared in the competition over the course of an acclaimed career. This iteration of the cup, though, is perhaps most notable for the turbulence around two teams that are in it. Man United and Chelsea, both presumably among the favorites, are in management turmoil. Both clubs sacked their head coaches last week.

Hislop, who is part of ESPN’s coverage of the FA Cup third round in the United States this weekend, didn’t think it was entirely fair - especially for the Blues’ Enzo Maresca.

"I thought he was doing well, and all of a sudden, you know, he was sacked. And I thought that was harsh," Hislop tells GOAL.

There were some similarities between the two sackings. United and Chelsea's managers both seemed to fall out with the club hierarchy, arguing with the bosses above them. Hislop never experienced that.

"Back in my day, the manager was in charge of everything. He was the chief cook, water bottle washer. He's responsible for signings. You know, a director would take care of transfer fees and salaries, but the manager would be fully responsible for identifying players that he needs," he says.

But that's not the only thing he has opinions on. The former goalkeeper, who now works for ESPN FC talked about managers, the Premier League title race, and how unpredictable football can be in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.