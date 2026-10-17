Going bananas! Maresca urges City fans to fly inflatable fruit in defiance against Premier League verdict

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca hopes to see the Etihad Stadium filled with inflatable bananas during Saturday's match against Ipswich Town. The throwback symbol from the 1980s and 1990s has returned as supporters display defiance following the independent commission's financial verdict.

The club was found to have committed over 100 breaches of Premier League regulations, though City maintain their innocence and have appealed.

Maresca believes the external pressure has only unified the squad, staff, and fan base.