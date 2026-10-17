AFP
Going bananas! Maresca urges City fans to fly inflatable fruit in defiance against Premier League verdict
Maresca welcomes banana craze amid off-field crisis
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca hopes to see the Etihad Stadium filled with inflatable bananas during Saturday's match against Ipswich Town. The throwback symbol from the 1980s and 1990s has returned as supporters display defiance following the independent commission's financial verdict.
The club was found to have committed over 100 breaches of Premier League regulations, though City maintain their innocence and have appealed.
Maresca believes the external pressure has only unified the squad, staff, and fan base.
- Every Second Media
City boss highlights growing unity and fan defiance
Maresca praised the visual support from the stands and revealed even his own four children have asked for inflatable bananas. "It's very nice. I didn't know the history behind the banana, but I hope tomorrow I can see many bananas in the stadium," Maresca stated.
"I think it creates a nice environment for the fans and for everyone that is in the stadium."
The manager added: "I think Ruben [Dias] said that people don't like City to win, but we like to win. So I think that is a good message for everyone."
"I think probably since the noise, I can see from my personal point of view, the fans, the club, the team, more together for sure."
Maresca ignores outside noise to stay focused
Despite having to field constant questions surrounding the club's legal affairs, the 46-year-old manager insisted the off-field situation does not cause him any anxiety. "I've said many times that I don't feel any kind of stress about the outside situation, because it's something that I don't control," Maresca explained.
"I just focus on, again, how we can try to win the next game."
"I'm very pleased. We handled it quite good, all together, the club, the fans, the team, everyone."
- Getty Images Sport
City target history against Ipswich at Etihad
Having won all six of his opening Premier League matches, Maresca has equalled the best start to a managerial reign in the competition's history.
However, the Italian remains firmly focused on securing three points against Ipswich rather than setting personal milestones.
"Saturday's game is a three-point game, exactly the same points as Anfield," Maresca concluded. "These kind of records, they can be good if at the end of the season you achieve something."
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