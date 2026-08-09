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'The situation is very clear' - Diego Simeone sends message to Arsenal and Barcelona over Julian Alvarez transfer links
Simeone stands firm in Seoul
Simeone has drawn a line in the sand regarding Alvarez's future, using a press conference in Seoul to reiterate that Atletico Madrid are not looking to sell. The Argentine tactician emphasised that the club’s hierarchy is fully aligned on keeping the 26-year-old, regardless of the noise surrounding a potential move to the Premier League or a domestic rival in La Liga.
"The situation is very clear, the club made a decision that [Atleti's CEO] Miguel Angel Gil Marin explained very well," Simeone told reporters ahead of a pre-season friendly against Premier League giants Manchester City. "From the sporting side, we are very happy to have a player like Julian, and from a sporting perspective we will help him to continue growing, to continue improving, and to give us back what he has given us over these two years, which was a great deal.
"We have some precedents, we already saw what happened with [Antoine] Griezmann, I don’t see any other way than to work from a sporting perspective as we have to and try to help as we have done these past two years."
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Barcelona and Arsenal on high alert
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has long been an admirer of the 2022 World Cup winner and has actively explored the possibility of bringing him to north London to bolster his attacking unit. The Gunners are desperate for a marquee forward after missing out on Vinicius Junior, but they face a brick wall in Madrid.
Despite the frosty atmosphere between the two Spanish giants, Barcelona sporting director Deco have held a meeting with the player's representative, Fernando Hidalgo. These secret talks in the capital were intended to keep the deal alive, as Barca believe Alvarez is desperate to wear their colors.
Financial hurdles and release clauses
The financial logistics of the deal remain a significant barrier for the Catalan side. Reports suggest that Barcelona's pursuit of other targets, such as Man City's Rodri, has led the club to consider the Alvarez deal practically impossible due to strict financial regulation constraints.
Gil Marin has been incredibly blunt about the costs involved, stating that the only way for any club to sign the striker is by meeting his astronomical €500 million (£428.5m) release clause. "My opinion is clear, the club’s will is clear, we have made this clear to the player and his agent, and to the president of Barca," Gil Marin stated.
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Alvarez's desire for a new challenge
The player himself has not been shy about his desire for a change of scenery. Following Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria during the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez went public with his frustrations, indicating that he felt his cycle at Atletico had reached a natural conclusion.
"I spoke with the people I needed to speak with and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfill my dream," Alvarez said . Despite this plea, Simeone and Gil Marin appear unmoved, expecting the player to maintain his professionalism when he reports back to training.
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