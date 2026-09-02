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'Important to be here!' – Why Olympic champion Diego Carlos left Fenerbahce for Serie A return
Diego Carlos seals Parma loan
Fenerbahce have officially confirmed that Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos has joined Serie A side Parma Calcio on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old defender was not included in Fenerbahce's squad plans for the campaign, prompting the temporary departure.
The yellow-and-blue outfit released an official statement confirming the agreement: "Diego Carlos, who joined our squad during the 2024-25 season's mid-season transfer window, has been loaned to Parma Calcio for one year."
This deal marks another chapter in Italian football for the experienced defender, who spent the previous 2025-26 campaign on loan at Como.
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Returning to Serie A action
Diego Carlos brings significant European top-flight pedigree to Parma's backline. Having arrived in Italy, the Brazilian expressed his readiness to link up with his new team-mates and hit the ground running in the league.
"I am very happy. I am very excited," Diego Carlos stated upon arriving to finalise the agreement. "I want to meet the team and our fans as soon as possible. The most important thing for me right now is to be here."
The defender is expected to provide immediate central defensive depth and leadership for the Gialloblu.
Proven pedigree across Europe
The Brazilian's career features notable successes across multiple major European leagues. Diego Carlos earned prominence at French side Nantes before moving to Sevilla in May 2019, where he played a pivotal role in their 2019-20 UEFA Europa League victory.
He later secured a high-profile transfer to Premier League club Aston Villa in May 2022, before making the move to Fenerbahce in January 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
On the international stage, Diego Carlos is an Olympic champion, having won the gold medal with the Brazil national football team at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
- AFP
Next steps in Emilia-Romagna
Having completed his formal loan presentation and medical checks, Diego Carlos will integrate directly into first-team training under Parma's coaching staff.
His arrival provides vital defensive stability as Parma navigate their domestic campaign.
The Brazilian will focus on getting match-fit quickly to make his debut and establish himself as a cornerstone of the Gialloblu defense for the 2026-27 Serie A season.
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