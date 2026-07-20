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‘Devastated & fuming’ - Kylian Mbappe desperate to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid as fellow Frenchman assesses intriguing link up with Jose Mourinho
Mbappe yet to win Champions League & Ballon d'Or
Entering the latter stages of FIFA’s flagship event in North America, Mbappe appeared well placed to stake serious claims for a second global title of his distinguished and first Ballon d’Or. Those dreams were dashed by Spain at the semi-final stage.
With Real missing out on major honours at home and abroad in 2025-26, Mbappe needed an international triumph in order to catapult himself up the star-studded Golden Ball chart. He appears destined to miss out on that accolade for another 12 months at least.
It could be that 2027 becomes the year in which a glittering medal collection is completed, with proven winner Jose Mourinho inheriting managerial reins at Santiago Bernebeu. Mbappe will be hoping that the ‘Special One’ can help him to end a barren run on the Champions League front - with frustration there being heightened by the back-to-back triumphs enjoyed by former employers Paris Saint-Germain.
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How desperate is Mbappe to scratch his European trophy itch?
Asked if Mbappe will be desperate to scratch that continental itch next season, fellow countryman Aliadiere - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “100%. I think it’ll be inside him, he'll be devastated because you make a move in your career, you're scoring goals, you're doing all this stuff and everything is done, the money's earned, but you want to make it count.
“You want to move to Madrid and become God there and win a trophy, win a Champions League like Cristiano Ronaldo did. So he will be gutted and he will be fuming and be like, ‘I can't wait to start with Madrid and hopefully this year we'll have a great season, win La Liga and end on the Champions League front because that's obviously a competition that Real Madrid are always strong in’.
“I'm sure he'll be fired up to start that season on fire and take Madrid to success.”
Mbappe & Mourinho in Madrid promises fireworks
There promises to be fireworks in the Spanish capital one way or another, with Portuguese tactician Mourinho preparing to open his second spell in charge of La Liga giants Real. He will be working with some big characters and personalities - such as Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
Pressed on how that sporting soap opera could play out, ex-Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Aliadiere added: “I don't know Kylian personally, I only see what I see what everybody sees. But the way I analyse him is, he knows how good he is.
“He's achieved a lot in the game and he's got a bit of arrogance about him. He's got a bit of ego, and so has Jose Mourinho. So, it can go both ways. If things start well, the teams are winning, everything goes well, it could be an amazing season. If it doesn't and he starts on a bad note and the results are not there, yeah, it could turn out to be a bit of a disaster.
“I remember Mourinho at Man United, he couldn't deal with Paul Pogba and Paul Pogba at the time was one of the big names in Europe and it was just not working out. So, I'm sure those two will have to sort it out straight away and get along and get it working and fired up. Otherwise, it could be a disaster.”
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Mbappe made World Cup goal history with France
Real Madrid are looking to topple Clasico rivals Barcelona in the 2026-27 La Liga title race, while PSG need to be reined in if a 16th European Cup is to be captured. Mbappe will have a leading role to play in both of those quests.
He has found the target on 86 occasions for the Blancos through 103 appearances and will - despite his obvious disappointment at missing out on more trophy success with France - have been buoyed by World Cup exploits that have seen him make history by rising above Lionel Messi and reaching 22 total goals at that tournament through as many appearances, while also winning a second Golden Boot.
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