AFP
'Incredible!' – Declan Rice makes sensational Arsenal claim after conquering Naples heatwave
Rice celebrates Arsenal victory in Naples heatwave
Declan Rice expressed delight as Arsenal opened their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Napoli. Facing temperatures pushing 30 degrees and intense humidity in southern Italy, the Gunners controlled proceedings before finding a 75th-minute breakthrough.
A sublime 29-pass team move culminated in Martin Odegaard striking off the post to maintain Arsenal's perfect five-win start to the season.
The victory also saw Arsenal conquer the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, inflicting a rare home European defeat on the Italian giants.
- LaPresse
Rice marvels at incredible team goal
Reflecting on the match, Rice praised the team's composure and tactical execution despite playing in what he described as the hottest conditions he has experienced for Arsenal. The midfielder felt the scoreline could have been even more decisive given the quality of chances created.
He drew parallels to World Cup conditions while hailing the fluid passing combination that unpicked Napoli's stubborn defence.
"It could’ve been four or five tonight if we were a bit more clinical," Rice said. "The goal was just incredible. Everyone getting on the ball, touching it, pass and move to open them up. That’s probably the hottest game I’ve played in for Arsenal so far."
Midfielder thrilled by Odegaard's purple patch
Rice was particularly thrilled for team captain Odegaard, who netted his fourth goal of the campaign. The midfielder noted that after an injury-plagued season, Odegaard's return to peak physical condition directly transforms Arsenal into a more dangerous side.
He stressed the importance of keeping the skipper confident as they navigate demanding away fixtures in Europe.
"When a player like that is fit, he can shine in any team and for us he’s so important," Rice explained. "When he’s at the top of his game he makes us a better team. So let’s keep making him feel confident."
- Insidefoto
Gunners target momentum ahead of Munich trip
Rice emphasized the importance of building momentum early in the season as Arsenal aim to reach the Champions League final once again. He expressed gratitude for competing at iconic venues, noting that overcoming Napoli provides a massive confidence boost for upcoming group matches against Bayern Munich, Slavia Prague, and Real Betis.
The midfielder urged his team-mates to maintain their relentless standards as fixtures pile up across domestic and European fronts.
"Momentum is key. Football is really good when you’re winning matches," Rice concluded. "We know what stadium this is and to play here is a massive honour. Let’s keep momentum going and keep pushing."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting