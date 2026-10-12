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David Seaman x Jordan Pickford! James Trafford similarities drawn as £40m goalkeeper faces uncomfortable questions for the first time at Leeds
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Leeds made Trafford their record signing in summer of 2026
Leeds made him their most elaborate signing when agreeing a big-money deal with Premier League rivals during the summer of 2026. A forgettable second stint at the Etihad Stadium had been taken in by a man that graduated out of a fabled academy system in Manchester.
With game time in short supply at City, as the formidable frame of Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked his path, Trafford opened himself up to another challenge and fresh start.
Doors were happily flung open in West Yorkshire, with Trafford considered to be an important piece in the top-flight jigsaw being assembled by Daniel Farke. A confident character settled quickly in new surroundings, while earning more caps with the Three Lions, but a few dissenting voices emerged following a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal that saw Trafford fail to keep out a relatively tame effort from Riccardo Calafiori - which ended up being flapped into the roof of his own net.
How Trafford is similar to ex-England goalkeeper Seaman
Asked for his assessment of Trafford, former Whites star Kilgallon - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with an independent comparison of UK-licensed casinos - said: “I still think he's a top, top signing. I think he will really save Leeds United a lot of points this season.
“I like him. I think he's a character. All goalkeepers are a little bit strange, aren't they? But I tell you what, he's a character. He's confident. When he does make a save, he reminds me a bit of David Seaman. Seaman used to make worldly saves, but it looks really easy for him. I think Trafford's very similar. He's got a ponytail, so it's almost a spitting image of each other!
“But yes, the first goal at Arsenal, for him it will be disappointing. He's got to save that all day long. But I think he's a character who will crack on and not think about that too much. And I don't think Leeds United should at all.”
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Does Trafford share character traits with Pickford & Ramsdale?
Quizzed on whether Trafford could also be compared with fellow England custodians Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale, in that he needs to be fully engaged at all times in order to retain concentration, Kilgallon added: “I've watched Leeds United a lot. Maybe need to see a bit more from him, but it's not a bad shout.
“I think he's done a few interviews and come across a bit of a character that might need constant attention, maybe from the sideline, the goalkeeper coach keeping him concentrated. He's still only young as a keeper, isn't he? I think he's still got time and that will come.
“Concentration on the pitch is huge, especially in the Premier League. And that wasn't down to him not being a good keeper, that must have been a bit of concentration, that mistake against Arsenal. I know what you're saying there, but I think he's got potential to be England's number one for a long, long time.”
Former City custodian Trafford still relatively inexperienced
It is important to note that, while he has moved for huge sums of money and represented some sizable clubs, Trafford is only 24 years of age and has just 38 Premier League appearances to his name - with 28 of those coming for a Burnley team that suffered relegation in 2023-24.
Kilgallon went on to say: “You need that experience. And now he's playing at Leeds United. It's not an easy place to play, Elland Road, every other week. He's young, he hasn't got loads of experience. And when he did play, half the time he was picking the ball out of the net, wasn't he, for Burnley? He had a bad back!
“I think he's going to get even better with more games. He's only played under 50 Premier League games and he's knocking on England's door and he's playing for Leeds United. With only them games, he's doing something right.
“He's catching the eye, isn't he, and doing something right in training. So I think he's got a massive future, I really do. I think it was £40 million they got him for. I think it'll be a snip in two years. I think it'll be a great signing.”
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Leeds hoping to mount push for Europe in 2026-27 season
Leeds’ reversal at Emirates Stadium was their first in Premier League competition this season. With nine points on the board through six matches, they remain seventh in the top-flight table.
There has, with Trafford forming part of more shrewd recruitment, been talk of a European qualification push being staged in 2027. If the Whites’ last line of defence continues to mature and develop as planned, then he should have a leading role to play in that quest.
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