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Crystal Palace step up Andoni Iraola pursuit as Eagles turn to Bournemouth boss to replace Oliver Glasner
Palace search for Glasner replacement
According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace are stepping up their search for a new manager to succeed Glasner, who will depart at the end of the season. The club's hierarchy is seeking a coach capable of continuing their momentum after a successful period that saw them win their first major trophy last year. Iraola, aged 43, is regarded as one of the Premier League's premier young coaches following his impressive three-year stint at the Vitality Stadium, making him an ambitious target for the south London outfit.
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Iraola's contract and south coast success
The Basque coach is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer and has yet to give a clear indication regarding his future. He could choose to remain on the south coast, where he has built an attractive side. Bournemouth are within sight of a top-10 finish this season despite losing key players like Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo. Crucially for Palace, he has integrated a new generation of talent, bringing through youngsters such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan, whilst generating significant profit for the club.
Developing talent at Selhurst Park
Palace present an appealing proposition for potential managers, not only due to their recent silverware but also their status as a London club. They boast a strong track record of player development, having nurtured the likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. Both players subsequently secured lucrative moves to Champions League teams and established themselves firmly within the England national squad, much to the frustration of Glasner.
Iraola might be tempted by the prospect of another football "project" where he can focus on building a squad, rather than joining a heavyweight club that demands immediate results across multiple competitions.
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Competition from La Liga?
However, Palace will face stiff competition to secure his signature. The manager has been heavily linked with Champions League clubs as well as a return to his hometown team, Athletic Club. He made more than 500 appearances for the Spanish side during his playing career. The vacancy at San Mames arises after long-serving coach Ernesto Valverde announced his departure at the end of the campaign. Whilst former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is considered a strong contender for the Bilbao job, the emotional pull of a return home could influence the final decision.
"No, it doesn't have anything to do with me," Iraola told reporters when asked if a return to the Basque club is on the cards. "Probably as a supporter because it is my club but no it doesn't affect the situation. I've said it a lot of times I'm very happy here. I have a great relationship with the club and it's true that we will have to take a decision according to this but it's a situation I have had most of my years as manager. It is not new to me."