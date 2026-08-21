Hands off our star! Crystal Palace slam door in Manchester City's face as boss insists star midfielder is going nowhere

Crystal Palace have made their stance clear after rebuffing an enquiry from Manchester City for midfielder Wharton. City have weighed up potential midfield reinforcements following Rodri's high-profile departure to Barcelona in a £65.4m deal.

However, Palace transfer chiefs immediately shut down the approach, making it clear that their prized asset is not available. The 22-year-old remains under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029 following his £22.5m arrival from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.